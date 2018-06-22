Turkish court rules to keep Amnesty official in jail - Amnesty

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to keep the local chair of Amnesty International in jail, the rights group said on Twitter, one of several high-profile cases that have raised concern about Ankara's record on free speech and protection of human rights.

The court ruled that Taner Kilic would be remanded in prison and his next hearing would be in November. Kilic has been jailed for a year on charges of supporting the cleric Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed coup.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)