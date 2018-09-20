Turkish court rules to release jailed opposition lawmaker - Anadolu

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Thursday ruled to release a jailed opposition lawmaker after having sentenced him to more than five years for disclosing government secrets, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Enis Berberoglu, the first lawmaker from the Republican People's Party (CHP) to be sentenced in a government purge following a 2016 failed coup attempt, was sentenced in February on charges he gave an opposition newspaper a video purporting to show Turkey's intelligence agency trucking weapons into Syria.

On Thursday, Turkey's court of appeals ruled Berberoglu's sentence should be suspended, Anadolu said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams)