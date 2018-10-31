Turkish cross-border fire kills four Kurdish militants in Syria - TRT

ANKARA: Four Kurdish militants were killed after Turkish forces fired howitzer shells across the border into Syria's Ayn al Arab region, state broadcaster TRT said on Wednesday.

The missiles were launched from Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa, along the Syrian border, TRT said. Six other militants were wounded in the strikes on the region, which is also known as Kobani.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)