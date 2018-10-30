Turkish defence minister says joint Manbij patrols to begin imminently - Anadolu

Turkish defence minister says joint Manbij patrols to begin imminently - Anadolu

Training for joint patrols between Turkish and U.S. forces in Syria's Manbij has been completed, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesday, adding that patrols would begin imminently.

FILE PHOTO: NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (left), with Italian counterpart Elisabetta Trenta at a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

"The training process has been completed and joint patrols will begin today or tomorrow," he said, adding that after Manbij, Turkey would focus on the area east of the Euphrates River.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

