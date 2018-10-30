Turkish defence minister says joint Manbij patrols to begin imminently - Anadolu

Training for joint patrols between Turkish and U.S. forces in Syria's Manbij has been completed, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesday, adding that patrols would begin imminently.

ISTANBUL: Training for joint patrols between Turkish and U.S. forces in Syria's Manbij has been completed, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesday, adding that patrols would begin imminently.

"The training process has been completed and joint patrols will begin today or tomorrow," he said, adding that after Manbij, Turkey would focus on the area east of the Euphrates River.

