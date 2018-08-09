Turkish delegation back in Turkey after US talks - Foreign ministry source

ANKARA: The Turkish delegation that met U.S. officials to try to resolve disputes between the two NATO allies arrived back in Turkey on Thursday, a foreign ministry source said.

There was no immediate comment from Ankara on whether the meetings made progress to resolve the disputes between Turkey and the United States, who are at odds over the detention of U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson on terrorism charges.

The delegation met U.S. State Department and Treasury officials on Wednesday to address the friction between the NATO allies. There were no signs of a breakthrough after the hour-long talks.

The Turkish lira tumbled to new record lows on Thursday, standing at 5.4650 against the dollar at 1356 GMT, down more than 3 percent from the previous day's close. It hit a record low of 5.48 during the day.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)