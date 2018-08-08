Turkish delegation to meet with US State Dept officials - spokeswoman

WASHINGTON: A Turkish delegation will meet with officials from the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, part of a visit to Washington this week to address growing friction between the NATO allies who remain at odds over Ankara's holding of an American evangelical pastor.

"We can confirm that a Turkish delegation will meet with State Department officials today," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Wednesday. "The meeting will be led by our deputy secretary John Sullivan."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Lisa Lambert)