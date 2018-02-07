Turkish forces hit school, water plant in Syria's Afrin - Syrian Kurdish YPG

BEIRUT: Syrian Kurdish fighters accused the Turkish army on Wednesday of shelling a primary school and a water plant in Syria's northern Afrin region.

Nouri Mahmoud, spokesman of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, said Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies damaged the water plant that supplies Afrin city. They also shelled a primary school in the Maydanki village a day earlier, but the artillery caused no casualties, he said.

The Turkish military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ankara launched an air and ground offensive last month against Kurdish fighters in Syria's Afrin region on its border, opening a new front in the multi-sided Syrian war.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis)