Turkish foreign minister hold talks with US's Pompeo - sources

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of sanctions unless Ankara freed an American pastor.

FILE PHOTO - Turkey&apos;s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talks at a press conference during a v
FILE PHOTO - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
No further details were immediately available.

