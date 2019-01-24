Turkish foreign minister says nothing certain about Syria secure zone

Turkish foreign minister says nothing certain about Syria secure zone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday nothing was yet certain about the planned establishment of a secure zone in northern Syria, but Ankara and Washington's views were in line aside from a couple of points.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu attends a meeting on forming a constitutional commit
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a meeting on forming a constitutional committee in Syria at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States had started discussing who will be in the administration of Syria's Manbij, a town currently controlled by a militia allied to U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

