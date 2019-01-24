Turkish foreign minister says nothing certain about Syria secure zone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday nothing was yet certain about the planned establishment of a secure zone in northern Syria, but Ankara and Washington's views were in line aside from a couple of points.

ISTANBUL: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday nothing was yet certain about the planned establishment of a secure zone in northern Syria, but Ankara and Washington's views were in line aside from a couple of points.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States had started discussing who will be in the administration of Syria's Manbij, a town currently controlled by a militia allied to U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

