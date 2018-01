ISTANBUL: The Turkish military struck eight targets in northern Iraq, destroying shelters, hideouts and arsenals that belonged to militants, the state-run Anadolu agency said on late Monday.

The militants were believed to preparing to attack border posts, it said.

Anadolu said the air strikes were carried out in the Zap, Avasin, Basyan, and Hakurk regions in Iraq.

