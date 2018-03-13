Turkish military says has encircled Syria's Afrin town

Turkey's military and its rebel allies have encircled the northern Syrian town of Afrin, the Turkish armed forces said on Tuesday, marking as substantial advance in Turkey's offensive against Kurdish fighters across its southern border.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the town of Inab
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

In a statement, the military said it had also captured "areas of critical importance" in the region. On Monday, a Turkish government spokesman said the armed forces had gained control of more than half the area.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

Source: Reuters

