Turkish minister says military operation in Syria's Afrin should happen without delay

Turkey's Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday that a military operation in Syria's Afrin region should be carried out without delay and that Ankara and Moscow would continue talks about Turkey's planned military action.

ANKARA: Turkey's Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday that a military operation in Syria's Afrin region should be carried out without delay and that Ankara and Moscow would continue talks about Turkey's planned military action.

In an interview with broadcaster AHaber, Canikli said Turkey had to clear what he called terrorist elements from the north of Syria.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)