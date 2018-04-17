Turkish officials to evaluate call for early election - Deputy PM

Turkish officials to evaluate call for early election - Deputy PM

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday official institutions will evaluate the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) call for an early election.

File photo of Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag at Turkish Parliament during debate in Ankara
Bekir Bozdag addresses the Turkish Parliament during a debate in Ankara in this March 19, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli earlier suggested the presidential election, scheduled for November 2019, could be brought forward to August this year. The ruling AK Party and the MHP will enter the next elections under an electoral alliance.

