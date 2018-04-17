Turkish officials to evaluate call for early election - Deputy PM

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday official institutions will evaluate the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) call for an early election.

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday official institutions will evaluate the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) call for an early election.

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli earlier suggested the presidential election, scheduled for November 2019, could be brought forward to August this year. The ruling AK Party and the MHP will enter the next elections under an electoral alliance.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)