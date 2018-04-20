Turkish parliament approves holding snap elections on June 24

Turkey's parliament approved on Friday a proposal to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, more than a year ahead of schedule, after President Tayyip Erdogan said they should be held early.

Parliamentarians from the opposition pro-Kurdish HDP party walked out of parliament in protest before the vote. The remaining deputies all supported the motion.

