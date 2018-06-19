Turkish PM says 30,000 Syrians who were granted citizenship will vote

ANKARA: Thirty thousand Syrians who have been granted Turkish citizenship will vote in Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying on Tuesday by broadcaster NTV.

President Tayyip Erdogan's government has granted citizenship to thousands of refugees who have fled the conflict in neighbouring Syria. Turkey is hosting around 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Wriging by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)