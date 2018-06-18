Turkish PM says soldiers began duties in Syria's Manbij - NTV

World

Turkish PM says soldiers began duties in Syria's Manbij - NTV

Turkish troops have begun carrying out duties in the northern Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was reported as saying by NTV on Monday.

Turkish PM Yildirim greets the crowd as he takes part in a protest against the recent killings of P
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim greets the crowd as he takes part in a protest against the recent killings of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border and the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer - RC169875C0D0

Bookmark

ISTANBUL: Turkish troops have begun carrying out duties in the northern Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was reported as saying by NTV on Monday.

The broadcaster earlier cited local sources as saying Turkish soldiers had entered the outskirts of Manbij as part of a deal agreed with the United States.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark