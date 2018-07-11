Turkish police launch raids to detain Islamic figure, followers - media

ISTANBUL: Turkish police launched an operation on Wednesday to detain 235 people associated with a Muslim author and televangelist over accusations including forming a criminal gang, fraud and child abuse, the pro-government Sabah newspaper said.

Sabah and other media said police launched one raid in the early hours on Adnan Oktar's house at Cengelkoy on the Asian side of Istanbul and detained him and his guards.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)