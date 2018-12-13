Turkish train crash in Ankara kills four, injures 43 - governor

ANKARA: A Turkish high speed train collided with another locomotive and crashed into an overpass at a train station in Ankara on Thursday, killing four people and injuring 43, the local governor said.

Video footage showed emergency workers at the scene, working to rescue people from carriages trapped beneath the mangled metal wreckage of an overpass at the Marsandiz train station, to the west of Ankara.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am (0330 GMT) as the train was travelling between Ankara and the central Turkish province of Konya, the broadcaster said. The Marsandiz station is around 8 km (5 miles) from the main Ankara train station.

Governor Vasip Sahin told reporters the crash was caused by the high speed train hitting a locomotive which carries out track inspections.

It was not clear at what speed the trains were travelling when the crash occurred, but it occurred at a station where the Ankara-Konya train does not stop.

An official from the Ankara governor's office initially said the high speed train had collided with a suburban train.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)