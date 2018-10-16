Twelve injured in company incident in Germany - police

BERLIN: Twelve people were injured in an accident involving hazardous goods at a company in Sternenfels, western Germany, on Tuesday, police said.

The police urged people to stay away from the area, warning that there was a toxic threat.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said she did not know which company was involved.

Local newspaper Pforzheimer Zeitung said the incident happened at metal company alutec but a representative of the firm said she could not confirm the incident.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)