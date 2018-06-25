Twenty suspects appear in court over Ethiopia rally blast

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Ministe
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

ADDIS ABABA: Twenty suspects, including the deputy head of Addis Ababa's police commission, appeared on Monday in a court in the Ethiopian capital in connection with a grenade attack at a rally attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the state-affiliated FANA broadcasting company reported.

It did not give further details. The attack, which killed two people and wounded scores, took place on Saturday moments after Abiy had finished a speech in Meskel Square in the centre of Addis Ababa.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Costas Pitas and Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

