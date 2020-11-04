Twitter flags Trump tweet accusing Biden's Democrats of trying to 'steal' election

WASHINGTON: Twitter on Wednesday (Nov 4) flagged a tweet in which President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the presidential election.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

"We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," said Trump, who promised to speak more later.



Twitter, which has vowed to act against false information, quickly flagged Trump's tweet accusing theft.



It labelled the Trump tweet, saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

The president has long charged, with no evidence, that mail-in ballots are a way to cheat in the election.



"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early on Wednesday.



Twitter and Facebook had on Tuesday suspended several recently created right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the hotly contested US election for violating their policies.