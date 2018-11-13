Two Congo opposition leaders quit deal to unite under one presidential candidate

Two Congolese opposition leaders are pulling out of a deal to unite under one candidate in next month's presidential election, they said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congolese main opposition the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, addresses a news conference in Limete Municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba

The move seemingly ends hopes that the opposition will unite in the Dec. 23 poll.

Felix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe had, alongside other opposition leaders, agreed to give up their candidacies on Sunday after signing a deal to back businessman Martin Fayulu's bid to succeed President Joseph Kabila.

Both said they pulled out because their supporter bases had opposed the plan.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera and Fiston Mahamba; editing by John Stonestreet )

Source: Reuters

