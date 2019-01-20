Two dead, 22 hurt in fire at French ski resort of Courchevel

LYON, France: Two people died and 22 more were injured after a fire broke out early on Sunday (Jan 20) in a building in the French ski resort of Courchevel, local authorities said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.

Around 70 firefighters were at the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but it was brought under control by day-break.



Firemen found the two unidentified bodies in a burnt-out area of the building in the upmarket Courchevel 1850 ski station.

Three of the four badly injured were flown to hospital by helicopter, the local officials said.



Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted condolences to the families and friends of the dead and paid tribute to the firemen who tackled the blaze.