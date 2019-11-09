Two dead, at least 100 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires

MELBOURNE: At least two people have died and 100 homes destroyed as an unprecedented number of bushfires raged across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday (Nov 9).

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian also said seven people were unaccounted for, as firefighters tried to contain dozens of out-of-control blazes that have raged in the state since Friday.

"I'm sorry to say that number can increase during the day," she said of the death toll, adding that despite some respite Saturday, next week's weather forecast "could mean we're not through the worst of it."

Emergency services said they had found the remains of one person in a car and another woman died despite medics struggling for several hours to save her.

"At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday's bush fires," the fire service said in an update early Saturday.

More than 30 people have been injured, most of them firefighters.

This is one of Australia's worst bushfire seasons, with parts of the country facing the worst droughts in living memory.

On Friday, NSW fire authorities issued a record number of emergency warnings, with 17 fires declared to be at an emergency level as high winds and dry-conditions saw fires spread rapidly.

On Saturday morning, there were six emergency-level fires burning in NSW, with more than 70 fires across the state in total.

Further north in Queensland, thousands of residents from the Sunshine Coast region spent the night in evacuation centres, after fire authorities told them to leave.

The Queensland Fire & Emergency Services declared one fire to be at an emergency level on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the large number of fires was "incredibly concerning." He urged residents to "stay safe" and "listen to emergency services".

"I'm getting regular updates and we stand ready to offer any assistance needed," he tweeted.