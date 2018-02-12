Two dead in crash of private plane in Belgium

BRUSSELS: A private plane has crashed in eastern Belgium, killing the two people on board, police said on Monday, saying it was not clear what had caused the accident.

The propeller plane was shown on local media nose smashed into the dirt in a forest outside of the Belgian town of Hasselt near the Dutch border. Local police said on Twitter that further investigations were being carried out to determine what went wrong.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Eiditing by Alissa de Carbonnel)