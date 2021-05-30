Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

MIAMI: Two people were killed and more than 20 injured in a shooting outside a concert in Hialeah, a town to the north of Miami in Florida, police said early on Sunday (May 30).

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet.

The mass shooting happened during the early hours at a billiards hall. The venue was "hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside", Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

When a Nissan Pathfinder SUV approached the scene, it added, "three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd".

Police tape blocks the scene of a shooting near a billiard's club that was rented for a concert after three gunmen killed two people and injured 20 overnight in the Hialeah area of Miami Dade county on May 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Eric Baradat)

The trio then got back in the car and fled the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found two people dead, according to the statement.

At least 20 injured people ended up in hospital, with at least one in a critical condition.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," said the police director in his tweet.

The Florida mass shooting is one of a number that have taken place in the past few weeks in the United States.

There were at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, said a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

Mass shootings have occurred in recent months at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden last month branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment".