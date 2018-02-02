Two french army training helicopters crash, five dead

MARSEILLE, France: Two French military helicopters belonging to an army flight training school crashed in the southeastern Var region on Friday, causing deaths, the local prefecture said.

A security source and an official from the local authority said five people were killed in the accident.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.

(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosboblet in Marseille and Emmanuel Jarry in Paris; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker)