Two killed, others arrested in Saudi security operation - Al-Arabiya

DUBAI: Two people were killed and others arrested in a security operation in Saudi Arabia's eastern Al-Qatif region, state-owned Al-Arabiya television said on Tuesday.

The two people killed were wanted for their involvement in disruptions to security and development projects in the area, according to Al-Arabiya. The Shi'ite region has been the site of unrest in the past.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Catherine Evans)