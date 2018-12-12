Two killed, 11 wounded in Strasbourg shooting: Police

The Christmas market in Strasbourg is an annual tourist attraction that draws hundreds of thousands of people.

STRASBOURG, France: French officers exchanged gunfire with a suspected gunman on the run after a shooting in Strasbourg on Tuesday (Dec 11) that left two people dead and 11 wounded, police said.

The suspect had earlier been wounded by soldiers near the Christmas market where the shooting took place, police said.



Police said they were investigating a possible terrorism motive for the shooting. A special anti-terrorism prosecutor was assessing the situation.



"Serious public security event under way in Strasbourg. Residents are asked to stay at home," the French interior ministry said in a tweet.

"Shooting in Strasbourg's city centre. Thanks to all for staying at home until the situation has been clarified," deputy mayor Alain Fontanel said in a tweet.

The Strasbourg-based European Parliament was on lockdown after reports of the shooting emerged, with MEPs, staff and journalists unable to leave the building, an AFP reporter said.

The parliament is currently in plenary session, with hundreds of MEPs and officials having made the monthly visit to Strasbourg from Brussels.



Police said the suspected gunman had been identified.

The Christmas market in Strasbourg is an annual tourist attraction that draws hundreds of thousands of people.

Security has been stepped up in recent years after a series of attacks in France by Islamist gunmen since 2015.

Special anti-terror army units have been deployed and soldiers and armed police are regularly seen patrolling among the 300 wooden chalets that make up the market.

The shooting on Tuesday comes at a time when French security forces are stretched after more than three weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

Nearly 90,000 police were deployed on Saturday for the fourth round of protests by so-called "yellow vests" which led to violence in many cities.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was heading to the scene of the shooting on Tuesday evening.

Three years after groups of militants gunned down and blew up 130 people in Paris on Nov 13, 2015, French counter-terror officials say their focus has shifted.

Rather than coordinated attacks, their main concern is attacks by "lone wolves" - self-radicalised individuals acting without links to terror groups such as Islamic State.

