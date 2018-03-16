Two killed in suspected car-ramming attack in West Bank -Israeli radio

JERUSALEM: Two people were killed and three injured on Friday in the occupied West Bank in a suspected Palestinian car-ramming attack, Israeli radio reported.

Earlier the Israeli military referred in a preliminary report to a "ramming incident" near the Jewish settlement of Reihan, west of the Palestinian city of Jenin.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said four people had been critically injured in the attack.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)