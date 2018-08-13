Two Koreas agree to hold September summit in Pyongyang - ministry

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea on May 27, 2018. (Photo: KCNA/via Reuters)
SEOUL: North and South Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September, the South's Unification Ministry said on Monday.

North and South Korean officials held high-level negotiations at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Monday to discuss the summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in April and agreed to have another summit in autumn, this time in the North's capital, Pyongyang.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters/mn

