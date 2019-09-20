Two members of Cuba's UN mission asked to leave US

WASHINGTON: Two members of Cuba's UN mission were asked to leave the United States after engaging in "activities harmful to US national security," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday (Sep 19).

"We take any & all attempts against the National Security of the U.S. seriously," Ortagus said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Members of Cuba's UN mission are also restricted to stay in Manhattan," she added.

The announcement came as the United Nations holds its 74th General Assembly in New York.

Ortagus did not provide any more detail on what the two Cubans were accused of or whether they have left the country.