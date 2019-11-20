Two men sentenced for filming gang-rape in Spain

MADRID: Two men serving 15-year jail sentences for gang-raping a teenager at a bull-running festival in Spain in 2016 have been handed further prison sentences for filming the assault.

The court in Navarra said that the two men were sentenced to three years and three months in prison for recording seven videos and taking two photographs of the victim, who was 18 when she was attacked early in the morning at the 2016 San Fermin festival by five men calling themselves the "Wolf Pack".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men, who include a former policeman and a former soldier, shared videos of the incident in a WhatsApp group and joked about it shortly afterwards.

"It's evident that the videos and photos that were taken affect ... the most intimate privacy of the complainant," the court said in a statement.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the five men were guilty of rape and sentenced them to 15 years in prison, reversing a lower court decision that had convicted them of the lesser crime of sexual abuse.

The ruling sparked mass protests across Spain and catapulted sexual abuse and mistreatment of women into the national conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, four of the five men appeared in a court in southern Spain in a second trial over accusations of sexual abuse in a separate case.

