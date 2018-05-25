Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada, 15 wounded: Authorities

TORONTO: Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday (May 25) in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10.30pm. Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

Advertisement

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver ploughed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mississauga is n Lake Ontario about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien, Denny Thomas; Editing by Robert Birsel)