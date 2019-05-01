Two reported dead after gunman opens fire at North Carolina university

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Two people were killed and several others wounded when a suspect opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday (Apr 30), local media reported, adding that the suspect was taken into custody.

Local WBTV in Charlotte reported that two people were slain and several others struck in the gunfire that erupted at about 5.45pm near the university's Kennedy Hall administrative building, and that one person had been taken into custody.

There was no word on the condition of the wounded victims. The suspect was not immediately identified by police, which set up a media staging area near the school.

A medic walks between police cars after a shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina Charlotte on Apr 30, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said on Twitter shortly before 6pm.

The school said on its website the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should "remain in a safe location."

Video footage posted to social media showed students evacuating campus buildings with their hands raised as police officers ran past them toward the scene of the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed there had been an active shooter at the university but declined to give any further information.

Students and faculty file out of buildings with their hands up during a lockdown after a shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina Charlotte, on Apr 30, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

According to its website the University of North Carolina at Charlotte enrolls more than 26,500 students and employees 3,000 faculty and staff.