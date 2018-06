VIENNA: A train carrying about 80 people derailed outside the Austrian town of St Poelten on Tuesday, seriously injuring two people, police said.

Two of the train's three carriages derailed near the village of Voellerndorf around 7:15 a.m. (0515 GMT), a police spokesman said.

Other passengers were still being assessed, and some had minor wounds, he added. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy)