MOSCOW: Two ships caught fire in the Kerch Strait near Crimea on Monday evening and a rescue operation was underway, Russian's transport ministry said.

The ministry, citing rescuers, said crew members were jumping into the sea to escape the flames. Crew members of the two ships totalled 31 and included citizens of Turkey and India, it said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Polina Devitt and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)