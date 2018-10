MARSEILLE: A Tunisian and a Cypriot ship collided with each other on Sunday in the Mediterranean Sea near the island of Corsica causing a fuel spillage, coastal authorities said.

No deaths or injuries were reported and the authorities said measures to deal with the spill were being undertaken by France, Monaco and Italy.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)