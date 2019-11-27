Two shot at Washington state school; gunman shot himself

A man shot two adults on Tuesday (Nov 26) in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, and was pursued by police before he stopped his vehicle and shot himself in the head, police and school authorities said.

Following the shooting at Sarah J Anderson Elementary School, there was no active threat to citizens, the Clark county sheriff's office said in a statement.

The shooting took place at around 3.15pm after the school day had ended, Vancouver Public Schools said in a statement. No students or staff members were injured.

The shooting was the result of a domestic violence situation, Clark County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Brent Waddell told a news conference.

He said there was a restraining order between the suspect and one of the victims, and that the suspect was released from jail a few days ago.

The condition of the victims was unknown, Waddell said.



