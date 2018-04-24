UAE announces project to rebuild Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque - Dubai government

World

UAE announces project to rebuild Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque - Dubai government

The United Arab Emirates plans to rebuild the Grand al-Nuri Mosque, the historic landmark of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul which was blown up by Islamic State last year, the Dubai government said on its twitter account on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service sift through the ruins of the Grand al-Nuri
FILE PHOTO: Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service sift through the ruins of the Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File photo

Bookmark

BAGHDAD: The United Arab Emirates plans to rebuild the Grand al-Nuri Mosque, the historic landmark of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul which was blown up by Islamic State last year, the Dubai government said on its twitter account on Monday.

The militants blew up the mosque in the final weeks of the U.S.-backed Iraqi campaign that dislodged them from Mosul, which was their de-facto capital in Iraq.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Andrew Roche)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark