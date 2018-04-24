UAE announces project to rebuild Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque - Dubai government

The United Arab Emirates plans to rebuild the Grand al-Nuri Mosque, the historic landmark of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul which was blown up by Islamic State last year, the Dubai government said on its twitter account on Monday.

The militants blew up the mosque in the final weeks of the U.S.-backed Iraqi campaign that dislodged them from Mosul, which was their de-facto capital in Iraq.

