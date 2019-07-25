UAE jails Filipino for 10 years for joining Islamic State: Media

DUBAI: A man from the Philippines has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the United Arab Emirates for being a member of Islamic State and promoting its ideology on social media, Emirati media reported on Thursday (Jul 25).

State news agency WAM identified the defendant as a 35-year-old Asian man and said he was also fined 2 million dirhams (US$544,470) by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal and will be deported after serving his sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UAE newspapers The National and Gulf News said the man was a Filipino domestic worker. The National quoted his lawyer as telling the court that the man lacked the technical skills to operate the supposed social media accounts.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Philippines Embassy or the lawyer for comment.

The US-allied UAE last year passed a law to combat terrorism financing and in 2014 passed an anti-terrorism law.

