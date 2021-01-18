UAE lowers age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines to 16

UAE lowers age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines to 16

Dubai aims to vaccinate 70% of population by end of 2021
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday (Jan 17).

The UAE, made of up seven emirates, is offering all residents and citizens free of charge a vaccine manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

The emirate of Dubai alone is offering citizens and residents the choice of either the Sinopharm or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The statement carried by the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority did not specify which vaccine the new minimum age applied to.

Source: Reuters

