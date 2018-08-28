UAE minister says UN Yemen rights report merits response

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday a United Nations report accusing the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen of human rights abuses merited a response.

FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

"We should review and respond to the (UN) experts' report published today," said Gargash in a tweet.

"The coalition is fulfilling its role in reclaiming the Yemeni state and securing the future of the region from Iranian interference," he added.

(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

