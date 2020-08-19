UAE records 435 new COVID-19 infections, one death as cases rise

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (Aug 19) recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections in over a month, a day after the health minister warned cases may rise.

The Gulf Arab state saw 435 infections and one death in the past 24 hours, the government's communications office tweeted, up from 401 cases on July 12 but short of 473 on July 10.

The daily infection rate has fallen from a peak of over 900 in late May but the country has seen periodic spikes since, despite a generally falling trend.

Health minister AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed al-Owais on Tuesday warned the number of cases could rise after an "alarming" increase over the previous two weeks. There were 365 new cases and two deaths reported on Tuesday.

The regional business and tourism hub in late June removed a nationwide curfew in place since mid-March and commercial businesses and public venues have gradually reopened.

The UAE has recorded 65,341 infections and 367 deaths. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths have taken place.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has the highest count among the six Gulf Arab states with 301,323 infections and 3,470 deaths.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has the highest count among the six Gulf Arab states with 301,323 infections and 3,470 deaths.