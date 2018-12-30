UAE regulator evaluating resuming flights by national carriers to Damascus

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it is evaluating the possibility of resuming flights by national carriers to the Syrian capital of Damascus.

GCAA made the comment in a statement on Sunday, following the UAE's reopening on Thursday of its embassy in Damascus.

UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates suspended flights to Damascus in 2012 because of security concerns.

(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; editing by David Stamp)