UAE reports 883 new COVID-19 cases, highest since late May

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates recorded 883 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday (Sep 9), its highest daily increase in over three months.

Daily infections in the Gulf Arab state have risen in recent weeks, after generally declining from a peak in May.

Along with 883 new cases, there were two deaths in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, the government communication's office said on Twitter, up from 664 infections and one death a day earlier.

The UAE has recorded 75,981 infections and 393 deaths from COVID-19.

A nationwide curfew enforced to curb the spread of the virus was lifted on Jun 24 and financial capital Dubai reopened to foreign visitors on Jul 7.

Most businesses and public venues have reopened under some restrictions and people must wear a mask at nearly all times when outside the home.

