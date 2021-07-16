UAE's Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown effective Jul 19 : Tweet

An Emirati man wears a protective mask as he walks past buildings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Sep 1, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias)

CAIRO: The United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Thursday a partial lockdown and new entry requirements in the emirate starting Jul 19, from midnight until 5am, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, the media office reported in a tweet.

The Committee said: "National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate has been launched ... the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services and the public must stay at home except for emergencies and getting essential supplies".

Source: Reuters

