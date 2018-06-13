UAE says Yemen's Houthis must evacuate key port city

A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Tuesday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement must evacuate Yemen's main port of Hodeidah as troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition geared for an assault on the city.

"The international community must pressure the Houthis to evacuate Hodeidah & leave the port intact," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

"The current & illegal Houthi occupation of Hodeidah is prolonging the Yemeni war. The liberation of the city & port will create a new reality & bring the Houthis to the negotiations," he added.

